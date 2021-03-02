Best Life: Exercise prescription for cancer!

Keith has been her mother’s fitness partner, trainer, and cheerleader. Who better than this nationally recognized research scientist and current president of the American College of Sports Medicine, or ACSM? For patients fighting and recovering from cancer, the ACSM has issued specific guidelines from exercise oncology experts. To improve cancer fatigue? Thirty minutes of moderate aerobic exercise and two sets of resistance training twice a week. To relieve anxiety and depression, experts prescribe 20 to 40 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic exercise, think fast walking or jogging. Plus, two sets of resistance exercises. Johnson finished her chemotherapy in May 2019 and started working out again in July.