Best Life: Advice for caregivers during COVID-19 pandemic

An aging parent, a sick spouse, or a child with a disability. Caregiving comes in different forms and it can be both rewarding and stressful. More than 65 million Americans provide care for a family member or friend during any given year. About 40 percent of caregivers leave their jobs to have more time to care for a loved one, and about half of all caregivers feel they have no choice about taking on the responsibilities. So, what makes for a good caregiver? The first step is to take care of yourself!