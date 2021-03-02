Bottled water distribution today in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to support residents of Shelby County who still have issues with the water coming from their tap, there are still bottled water distributions happening across the area.
Today residents can get bottled water at World Overcomers Church, located at 6655 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN. The event begins at 9:00 Tuesday morning.
Go through the main entrance of the church, turn right, and head to the west side of the building to find the event.
