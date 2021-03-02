Byhalia Pipeline expected to be discussed today by Memphis City Council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a proposed resolution opposing the construction of the Byhalia Pipeline.
The pipeline would cut through southwest Memphis and north Mississippi. Those against the pipeline said it could contaminate the City of Memphis’ drinking water.
Byhalia Pipeline officials said they developed routes to limit “the impact to landowners, the community, and the environment.”
