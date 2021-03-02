City council to discuss banning pet sales at retail stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday, the Memphis City Council will discuss an ordinance banning the sale of pets at retail stores.
The proposal was first brought up in January, when Petland, a national retail pet store chain, announced plans to open a Memphis location. The store has been accused of buying pets from puppy mills.
Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, some Memphis celebrities urged council members to vote in favor of the ban.
Native Memphian and actress Ginnifer Goodwin released a video on Twitter, asking members to do the right thing.
