Cloudy skies will give way to showers this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Cloudy and a cool start to the day, a few areas have been seeing a few peeks of sunshine along and north of I-40. Any glimpses of sunshine won’t stick around as rain will return this afternoon especially for areas along and south of I-40. Rain will taper off tonight and we will dry out before 9 pm. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to 50 degrees. Clouds will decrease tonight and will give way to more sunshine tomorrow.
TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers with highs near 50 and northerly breezes at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers before before 9 pm followed by decreasing clouds overnight. Low temperatures will fall into the lower 30s and winds out of the northwest at 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs near 60 and lows near 40 along with winds out of the northwest at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: A pleasant weather pattern will set up by Wednesday and will continue for most of the week. Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Clouds will increase Friday ahead of a weak cold front. A stray shower will be possible in the afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry Friday. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees.
WEEKEND: The weekend is shaping up to be a nice one with sunshine and dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday with low temperatures in the upper 30s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.