Cloudy skies will give way to showers this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Cloudy and a cool start to the day, a few areas have been seeing a few peeks of sunshine along and north of I-40. Any glimpses of sunshine won’t stick around as rain will return this afternoon especially for areas along and south of I-40. Rain will taper off tonight and we will dry out before 9 pm. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to 50 degrees. Clouds will decrease tonight and will give way to more sunshine tomorrow.