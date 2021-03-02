Collierville Police Department gets ready for new drone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new drone for Collierville is ready for take-off. According to the Town of Collierville, CPD is combing technology and collaboration to build a new Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Unit.
There will be eight members of the team, five officers, and three individuals from the Collierville Fire Department.
Tyler Williams, the UAS Unit Commander and Assistant Commander for the STAR (Strategic Tracking and Recovery) Unit, said the drone will enhance tracking scenarios but also expand investigative capabilities for emergency response.
Williams said, “When you think drone, you may think missing person or a runaway, but we started looking into many different situations such as investigating a traffic crash or locating a hot spot in a fire.”
The unit’s first mission was to monitor traffic flow during the opening of the Germantown Baptist Church Vaccination Site on February 2, 2021.
