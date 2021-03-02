Company fined $280K for violating Mississippi’s no-call laws

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Public Service Commission fined a company $280,000 over violating phone call laws.
A total of 32 violations will cost Arrowbridge Holdings, LLC $280,000. MPCS says the company made unauthorized telephone solicitations and failed to register as a telephone provider.
“In our findings regarding the types of calls Arrowbridge made, a majority of their calls were related to vacations and timeshares,” Commissioner Brent Bailey said. “There are a few that were related to auto warranties as well.”
The Mississippi Telephone Solicitation Act of 2003 prohibits attempting to sell consumer goods and services by telephone from calling telephone numbers that appear on the “No-Call List.”
