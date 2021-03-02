Driver on the run after hitting pedestrian near Berclair Elementary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a driver after a pedestrian was hit near Berclair Elementary School.
Around 3:00 Monday afternoon, police responded to the crash on Strafford Road. An investigation determined a vehicle was traveling southbound on Strafford Road when the car hit a 32-year-old man and dragged him about 100 yards.
Witnesses on the scene told police the driver never stopped and continued southbound on Stratford Street. However, the Memphis Police Department tweeted the responsible party stayed on the scene.
No witnesses were able to give a description of the car. The man hit was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Officers were later updated that the victim’s condition was non-life-threatening, according to the police report.
