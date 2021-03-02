Memphis Zoo launches new sensory inclusive program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday, the Memphis Zoo announced its new partnership with KultureCity to make the zoo sensory inclusive.
The new initiative will promote a positive and more enjoyable experience for sensory sensitivity guests who visit the zoo.
In 2020, Memphis Zoo employees were trained by licensed professionals on how to identify and accommodate guests with sensitivities.
People who face challenges with sensory regulation are usually autistic, have dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions.
“One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise, which is an enormous part of the environment in a venue like the Memphis Zoo. With its new certification, the Zoo is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible,” according to a Press Release from the Memphis Zoo.
Sensory bags with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads will be available in the zoo reception area to all guests who may feel overwhelmed by the loud sounds.
Zoo officials also marked areas where headphones might be necessary.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer these sensory bags to our guests. We hope this will allow more people to enjoy the zoo at their leisure and learn about our mission to create adventures and save wildlife,” said Jim Dean, President and CEO of Memphis Zoo.
