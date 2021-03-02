Missing Mississippi woman found safe, according to Panola County Sheriff’s Office

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 2, a missing Mississippi woman was found safe, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.
Rachael Ann Wallace, 32, of Southaven, Mississippi, was reported missing on February 26. According to reports her SUV was found abandoned the next day in Carthage. Inside the vehicle were her phone and personal belongings.
The Facebook post did not give details on her discovery. However, PCSO said that they will provide more information later.
Wallace was spotted on surveillance cameras at a Walmart in Longview on Feb. 26. According to family members, her phone was last pinged in Shreveport, La. on the night of Feb. 26.
She was then spotted at another Walmart, this time in Carthage, Texas on the morning of Feb. 27, then again at a Quality Inn in Carthage around noon on Feb. 27.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
