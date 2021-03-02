More rain arrives by this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and cloudy this morning, but rain will slowly move in from the southwest today. By this afternoon, most areas along and south of I-40 will be dealing with rain. Rain will slowly push out of here tonight, so it will be dry after 9 pm. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to 50 degrees. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 30s with decreasing clouds tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 40% rain. High: 50 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: 40% Rain before 9 pm. Decreasing clouds. Low: 34 degrees. Winds: North at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will have beautiful weather mid-week with sunshine and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 60s Wednesday. Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Clouds will increase Friday ahead of a weak cold front. A stray shower will be possible in the afternoon, but most of the area will sty dry Friday. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees.
WEEKEND: It looks like a nice weekend with sunshine and dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday with low temperatures in the upper 30s.
