More rain arrives by this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and cloudy this morning, but rain will slowly move in from the southwest today. By this afternoon, most areas along and south of I-40 will be dealing with rain. Rain will slowly push out of here tonight, so it will be dry after 9 pm. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to 50 degrees. Low temperatures will drop to the lower 30s with decreasing clouds tonight.