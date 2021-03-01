Tracking one more round of rain followed by a nice taste of spring

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening showers along with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures near 50.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Gradually Clearing with a light northwest wind and lows in the low to mid 30s.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 60 and lows near 40. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, high temperatures near 60, and lows near 40.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
