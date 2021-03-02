City of Memphis opens vaccines up to anyone at Appling site to offload excess vaccine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis says no-shows gave them an excess of prepared COVID-19 vaccine at several sites Tuesday, and now they’re opening at least one site to everyone, regardless of eligibility.
The Appling site at 2355 Appling Cove is open to everyone for the first or second Pfizer dose. There were 100 extra doses available as late Tuesday afternoon.
They’re asking people to show up before 6:30 p.m.
Excess doses were also available at the Pipkin Building and Raleigh’s Greater Imani for people eligible in Tennessee’s current vaccine phase, but they have since been administered.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.