WATCH: Tennessee state health leaders giving update on Shelby County vaccine investigation, Johnson & Johnson vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee health commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey is holding a news conference Tuesday to provide an update on the state’s vaccination efforts.
Piercey and other officials from the Tennessee Department of Health are expected to discuss the ongoing state investigation into vaccine mismanagement in Shelby County.
Last week, Piercey provided a timeline of seven incidents involving vaccine waste due to expiration. She also announced investigations into possible vaccine theft and children inappropriately receiving the vaccine.
Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter submitted her resignation last week as new details about the vaccine scandal came to light. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said her last day in office is March 15 though her employment is expected to continue for several more weeks.
An announcement about an interim director is expected this week.
State health leaders are also expected to discuss the arrival of the third COVID-19 vaccine at Tuesday’s briefing.
Watch live at 2 p.m. in the video player at the top of this story. Click here to watch in the app.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.