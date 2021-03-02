‘Worst zoo for elephants’: Memphis Zoo responds to animal activist’s claims

“The Memphis Zoo prides itself on having a highly respected elephant program that exceeds both expectations and requirements by the AZA. One key facet of our program is allowing the elephants to have choice and control over their environment and we allow our elephants the choice over whether or not to shift onto exhibit, what yards they’d prefer to inhabit and whether or not to participate in training sessions. Tyranza’s record-setting life is a testament to the high level of care she received while at the Memphis Zoo. Additionally, no “risky unprotected contact” is allowed with elephants at the Memphis Zoo between animals and the public.”