Best Life: Discovering dementia

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- More than five million Americans live with dementia, which is an umbrella term for loss of memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking abilities that interfere with daily life. Surprisingly, more than half don’t even know they have it. While getting lost, forgetting events, and struggling with vocabulary are common red flags we notice early on, can changes in finances be the blind spot we never thought to look at? As Ivanhoe reports, we might have seen the signs years earlier.