Clouds and showers exit this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Any leftover showers will move out early this evening and clouds will decrease tonight. Temperatures will fall through the 40s into the 30s.
TONIGHT: Clearing and colder. Low temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s. Patchy fog is possible by morning. Winds will become light.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs near 60. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s Wednesday night.
LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Clouds will increase Friday ahead of a weak cold front. A stray shower will be possible in the afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees Friday.
WEEKEND: The weekend is shaping up to be a nice one with sunshine and dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday with low temperatures in the upper 30s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
