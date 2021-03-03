A drier weather pattern ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Plenty of sunshine this afternoon and warmer with highs in the low 60s. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s tonight with a clear sky and a light wind.
LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Clouds will increase Friday ahead of a weak cold front. A stray shower will be possible in the afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry. High temperatures will be around 60 degrees Friday.
WEEKEND: The weekend is shaping up to be a nice one with sunshine and dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday with low temperatures in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be dry and mild with highs in the 60s to near 70. Lows will be in the 40s. Clouds will increase Wednesday morning with rain or storms by Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.