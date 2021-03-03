Driver charged in deadly Millbranch pedestrian crash

Driver charged in deadly Millbranch pedestrian crash
Rodney Thompson charged in fatal pedestrian crash (Source: WMC/MPD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 3, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 3:01 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The driver involved in a fatal pedestrian crash on Millbranch Road Monday night has been arrested and charged.

Memphis Police say 26-year-old Rodney Thompson stayed on the scene following the crash but was unable to provide proof of vehicle insurance and has a suspended license.

Pedestrian killed in Millbranch Rd. crash

Thompson has been charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, violation of financial law and violation of vehicle registration.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Carey Sparks.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.