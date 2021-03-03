Driver charged in deadly Millbranch pedestrian crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The driver involved in a fatal pedestrian crash on Millbranch Road Monday night has been arrested and charged.
Memphis Police say 26-year-old Rodney Thompson stayed on the scene following the crash but was unable to provide proof of vehicle insurance and has a suspended license.
Thompson has been charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, violation of financial law and violation of vehicle registration.
The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Carey Sparks.
