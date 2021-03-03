Dyer County coach assaulted after game in Arlington, investigators say

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities say a Dyer County coach was “jumped” Tuesday night following a girls’ varsity basketball game at Arlington High School, and the suspect was allegedly the juvenile son of an Arlington coach.
According to the incident report, the coach was walking to his vehicle in the parking lot when he said he was pushed to the ground and punched by someone in black clothing. A witness told deputies he heard multiple people call the suspect by name when the assault began.
Several Shelby County deputies were already at the game along with Dyer County deputies, but a spokesman for SCSO says the suspect took off before deputies made it to the parking lot.
Paramedics treated the coach for injuries to his ear.
According to the report, an Arlington coach contacted the sheriff’s office later and said her son admitted punching the other coach because he heard them talking bad about his mother. He also said one of the other coaches punched him during the incident.
Deputies reviewed surveillance footage and saw the suspect waiting for the coaches to leave, according to the report. Deputies say the video shows the suspect putting on a black hoodie and running toward the coaches in the parking lot. The report says the actual assault wasn’t captured on surveillance camera.
Deputies were back at the school Wednesday morning following up on the investigation. They issued the suspect a juvenile summons for simple assault Wednesday.
Arlington Community Schools released a statement about the incident Wednesday afternoon but did not comment on the suspect’s connection to the coach.
ACS is aware of last night’s incident involving a minor and the Dyer County High School basketball coach. The minor is not an Arlington Community Schools student. It’s been reported to law enforcement that the Dyer County coach was allegedly directing insults towards the AHS coach after last night’s game in the parking lot when the incident involving the minor occurred.
The minor will not be allowed on ACS property for the remainder of the school year, and we are reviewing the actions of the Dyer County coach to determine whether a competitive partnership will continue in the future. It’s unfortunate this type of behavior was displayed after a great showing by student athletes in the Regional semifinals, and we hope this does not detract from both teams’ accomplishments.
Any further information regarding the minor or incident will need to be obtained from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
