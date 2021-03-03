FedEx says all pickup, delivery vehicles will be electric by 2040

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based shipping giant FedEx is going green. The company announced all of its pickup and delivery vehicles will be electric by 2040.
To reach that goal by 2025, the company said half of all of its vehicle purchases will be electric.
The company plans to invest $2 billion of its initial investment in three key areas: vehicle electrification, sustainable energy, and carbon sequestration.
FedEx also said it will continue to invest in alternative fuels for its aircraft and into renewable energy for its 5,000 facilities worldwide.
