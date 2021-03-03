Investigation into Oxford Animal Shelter finds no criminal wrongdoing

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police say they have found no evidence of criminal misconduct after investigating a series of complaints at the city’s animal shelter.
Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen presented those findings to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Tuesday night.
After hearing the findings, the board moved to create a committee to evaluate the city’s contract with Mississippi Critterz, the organization that runs the shelter.
“There was also concern that the board of Mississippi Critterz was notified of issues in November of 2020, they completed an internal investigation and lead the governing city and county bodies to believe that the issues would be rectified as of the date of the complaint of law enforcement these issues have not been corrected in their entirety,” said McCutchen.
The Oxford Board of Mayor and Aldermen says it will now launch its own investigation into the city’s contract with Mississippi Critterz.
The police department will also hand over its findings to the district attorney’s office.
