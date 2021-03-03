Memphis City Council postpones Petland, Byhalia Pipeline vote

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vote by the Memphis City Council on an ordinance that would ban dog and cat sales at retail stores has been delayed.
The ordinance was introduced as Petland prepares to open a store on North Germantown Parkway.
Petland opposes the ordinance and pleaded its case Monday while Memphis Animal Services Director Alexis Pugh countered.
After more than one hour of discussion, the vote was delayed for two weeks.
The City Council also postponed a vote that would have opposed the construction of the Byhalia Pipeline.
Plans call for the pipeline to be built through southwest Memphis and North Mississippi.
Opponents worry about a risk to the area’s drinking water. Pipeline officials say the route will have a limited impact on landowners and the environment.
Right now it’s not clear when the measure will come up for a vote again.
