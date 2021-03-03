Memphis Urban League offering $1,000 grants to hotel, restaurant workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Relief is available to hotel and restaurant workers in Shelby County. The Memphis Urban League is opening applications for $1,000 grants to the hotel and restaurant workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shelby County Government awarded $2.5 million to Memphis Urban League to support local hotel and restaurant workers. This relief is a one-time distribution.
To be eligible for the grant, you must live and work in Shelby County, be 18 years old or older and be a restaurant or hotel worker directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic between Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020.
Applications will remain open until April 1 at 11:59 p.m. Apply now at www.memul.org. Funds will be distributed via direct deposit.
