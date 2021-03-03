Memphis Urban League offering $1,000 grants to hotel, restaurant workers

“Shelby County residents have highlighted the importance of supporting our local restaurant and hospitality workers. They have organized and rallied in support of these workers. We have listened and tried to answer the call. Our goal is for the program put together by the Urban League to help as many of our local workers as possible to recapture loss income. This group of essential workers have endured unbelievable financial hardship and played an important role in helping to keep our community safe. I am grateful that we, as a body, supported this particular funding request and I look forward to other ways that the County government can move our community forward.”

Eddie S. Jones, Shelby County Commission Chairman