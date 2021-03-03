Memphis Urban League offering $1,000 grants to hotel, restaurant workers

Memphis Urban League offering $1,000 grants to hotel, restaurant workers
The Memphis Urban League is offering restaurant and hotel workers a $1,000 grant. (Source: WMC)
By Courtney Mickens-Jefferson | March 3, 2021 at 12:57 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 1:25 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Relief is available to hotel and restaurant workers in Shelby County. The Memphis Urban League is opening applications for $1,000 grants to the hotel and restaurant workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shelby County Government awarded $2.5 million to Memphis Urban League to support local hotel and restaurant workers. This relief is a one-time distribution.

To be eligible for the grant, you must live and work in Shelby County, be 18 years old or older and be a restaurant or hotel worker directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic between Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020.

Applications will remain open until April 1 at 11:59 p.m. Apply now at www.memul.org. Funds will be distributed via direct deposit.

“The Memphis Urban League is appreciative of Mayor Lee Harris and the Shelby County Commission for providing grant funds to empower and provide economic relief our county’s restaurant and hotel workers amid the pandemic. The Urban League has always stood ready to support our community in challenging times, and we are humbled by this opportunity to serve our County.”
Tonja Sesley Baymon, President, CEO of the Memphis Urban League
“Shelby County residents have highlighted the importance of supporting our local restaurant and hospitality workers. They have organized and rallied in support of these workers. We have listened and tried to answer the call. Our goal is for the program put together by the Urban League to help as many of our local workers as possible to recapture loss income. This group of essential workers have endured unbelievable financial hardship and played an important role in helping to keep our community safe. I am grateful that we, as a body, supported this particular funding request and I look forward to other ways that the County government can move our community forward.”
Eddie S. Jones, Shelby County Commission Chairman

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.