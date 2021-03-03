Remembering lives lost 1 year after devastating tornadoes hit Nashville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One year ago people across Middle Tennessee were waking up to the destruction caused by a deadly tornado outbreak.
Communities are remembering the devastation and seeing the recovery efforts made to rebuild businesses and homes.
Twenty-five people were killed, including five children.
These vicious storms left 100 miles of destruction from Nashville to the quiet community of Cookeville.
Governor Bill Lee posted an image to Facebook Wednesday remembering the 25 Tennesseans that were killed one year ago.
In a statement, he said, “A year later, we remember the individuals who lost their lives as we continue to hold their families close in prayer.”
