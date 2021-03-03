SCHD: More than 152,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered across Shelby Co.

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby Co. Health Department has reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 88,214 coronavirus cases have been reported and 1,500 deaths. There are currently 1,225 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby Co.
More than 1 million people have been tested for coronavirus countywide.
The health department has also been monitoring COVID-19 cases surrounding Shelby County.
- Tipton Co., TN - 6,948
- Fayette Co., TN - 4,666
- DeSoto Co., MS - 19,690
- Crittenden Co., AR - 5,410
As of Wednesday morning, 152,507 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 106,802 have gotten at least one dose across Shelby County.
The Shelby County Health Department is currently in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, however, the health department plans to move to Phase 1c on Monday.
Phase 1c includes residents who are 16 years old and older with health conditions that put them at risk of serious illness from COVID-19. According to the SCHD, the age eligibility will remain at 65 and older.
Serious chronic health conditions covered under phase 1C include:
- chronic renal disease
- COPD, pulmonary fibrosis or moderate-severe asthma; obesity (BMI>30)
- heart conditions, including heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, and hypertension
- sickle cell disease
- cerebrovascular disease or stroke
- dementia
- liver disease
The vaccine will also be made available to caregivers of people with high-risk medical conditions and women who are pregnant.
Make your appointment with the health department to get a vaccine by clicking here.
Other providers are also offering vaccines to priority groups.
- Veteran’s Administration: Now vaccinating all veterans age 65 and older at the VA Medical Center at 1030 Jefferson Avenue. Veterans must be enrolled with the VA at www.va.gov to receive a vaccination.
- Walmart: Now vaccinating those in groups 1a & 1b. To schedule an appointment, go to https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302.
- Kroger: Now vaccinating those in groups 1a & 1b. To schedule an appointment, go to www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated.
Health Directive number 18 is currently in effect. This means food and beverages can be served until midnight at restaurants, customers can be seated at the bar with restrictions, and smoking/hookah lounges must follow the same restrictions as restaurants.
It’s been nearly one year since Shelby County Schools closed classrooms when the pandemic hit. SCS elementary students returned to in-person learning Monday morning.
This past week, SCS said they achieved their goal of vaccinating 6,000 teachers and staff members, allowing every teacher the opportunity to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Tuesday at 5:00 pm, 91 percent of acute care and 93 percent of ICU beds are currently being utilized, according to the healthcare resource tracking system.
The COVID-19 test positivity rate has increased to seven percent. The testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive, according to the health department.
The health department is tracking COVID-19 clusters at multiple long-term care facilities across the county.
