Search for 90 missing children continues after TBI operation recovers 150 others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three agencies joined forces to locate and recover missing children across the state of Tennessee.
Volunteer Strong, a two-week operation to find missing children, is being called a success.
”Of the 240 children missing identified, I’m so excited to tell you that we recovered 150 children,” said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Assistant Special Agent Shelly Smitherman.
The U.S. Marshals Service, Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and TBI were all part of the operation which came to an end in late February.
“They range in age from three to 17 years old, they also recovered eight children who were residing outside of the state,” said Smitherman.
U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller for West Tennessee said of the 82 identified missing children in the region, 52 were found, three of them in other states.
”Our search was not limited by state lines. Wisconsin law enforcement assisted us in recovering a Brownsville boy in their state and also a missing girl from Memphis was recovered in Georgia,” said Miller.
Miller also said this would not have been possible without the help of the department of corrections, Shelby County Sheriff’s office and multiple police departments including Memphis.
As for the 90 children that were not found, the TBI confirms that the search for them will continue.
