Shelby Co. moves to phase 1C for COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County is moving to the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination process. The Shelby County Health Department will move to phase 1C, in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health, on Monday.
This phase includes residents who are 16 years old and older with health conditions that put them at risk of serious illness from COVID-19. According to the SCHD, the age eligibility will remain at 65 and older.
Serious chronic health conditions covered under phase 1C include:
- chronic renal disease
- COPD, pulmonary fibrosis or moderate-severe asthma; obesity (BMI>30)
- heart conditions, including heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, and hypertension
- sickle cell disease
- cerebrovascular disease or stroke
- dementia
- liver disease
The vaccine will also be made available to caregivers of people with high-risk medical conditions and women who are pregnant.
Everyone included in prior phases, such as first responders, health care workers, teachers, and child care workers who have not been vaccinated will remain eligible for vaccination during phase 1C, as well as anyone 65 and older.
Appointment availabilities at City of Memphis and Shelby County vaccination locations will be posted at https://covid19.memphistn.gov/ each Friday for the following week. If you do not have internet access, call 901-222-7468 (SHOT) for assistance.
