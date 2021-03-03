Sunshine & warming temperatures today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cold this morning with temperatures in 20s and 30s. With ample sunshine and a southwest wind, high temperatures will climb to the lower 60s this afternoon. Temperatures tonight will be close to the seasonal average of 41 degrees.
TODAY: Sunny. High: 61 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 41 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be sunny and even warmer with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Clouds will increase Friday ahead of a weak cold front. A stray shower will be possible in the afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s on Friday.
WEEKEND: It will be a beautiful weekend with sunshine both days. High temperatures will be close to 60 degrees on Saturday and in the lower 60s Sunday. Low temperatures will be around 40 degrees.
NEXT WEEK: We will kick off the week sunny and dry on Monday, but more clouds will arrive on Tuesday. A stray shower will be possible Tuesday night. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.