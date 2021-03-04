Arlington girls’ basketball team out of TSSAA postseason, on probation after Dyer County coach ‘jumped’ after game

We’re disheartened the actions of a few have led to such great consequences for the entire team, but as a team sport, you rise and you fall together. It’s a lesson that actions have consequences, and sometimes that can also impact the innocent. The decisions made after Tuesday’s game do not represent the values AHS motivates its players to live by, and AHS administrators will work even harder in the future to make sure our coaches and athletes understand the importance of personal and team responsibility and leadership.