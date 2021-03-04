Best Life: Stopping the cold before it starts

First, try a humidifier. Dry mucous membranes can hinder your body’s ability to trap and eliminate germs as they enter your system. Also, stop touching your face! One study found participants touched their faces an average of 16 times per hour. Make sure your phone stays clean, too. A study found cell phones may carry about ten times the number of bacteria as toilet seats. And get serious about handwashing … scrubbing for at least 20 seconds getting between your fingers and underneath your nails.