Bottom Line: Consumer Reports explains the risk of using PSP payment apps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Peer-to-peer payment apps like Venmo and Zelle make paying for things a breeze. But there’s a catch: Many of these apps don’t offer the same level of protection against scams that most credit cards do, making them the perfect payment method for online scammers to take advantage of. Consumer Reports reveals the warning signs and what you can do to make sure you don’t fall victim.