Breakdown: Why weather may be to blame for aches & pains

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -When an area of low pressure is in the vicinity, some people have muscle or bone aches. This is caused by changes in pressure.
Those changes in pressure can cause expansion and contractions of muscles, bones and scar tissue. This can cause pain in the tissue, especially for those that are affected by arthritis. An area of low pressure can increase the liquid surrounding the joints. According to medical studies, this can make the bones feel stiffer and more sensitive to pain.
Muscle tissue has nerve endings, which allows you to feel when there are changes in the weight of the atmosphere or barometric pressure.
The change in pressure seems to have more impacts on pain than the barometric pressure itself. The worst weather for pain is on cold and wet days. Some scientists suggest that on those days, people don’t move as much. Movement can help to alleviate pain for those who suffer from arthritis, so that lack of movement can make your joints stiff. Another researcher suggests that the mind and body are strongly connected and that if you feel good like on a warm sunny day then your body will too.
