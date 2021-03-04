Breakdown: Why weather may be to blame for aches & pains

The change in pressure seems to have more impacts on pain than the barometric pressure itself. The worst weather for pain is on cold and wet days. Some scientists suggest that on those days, people don’t move as much. Movement can help to alleviate pain for those who suffer from arthritis, so that lack of movement can make your joints stiff. Another researcher suggests that the mind and body are strongly connected and that if you feel good like on a warm sunny day then your body will too.