Federal program offering millions in rental, utility assistance for Memphis, Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Department of Treasury has granted $28.2 million to the Bluff City and Shelby County to administer the Emergency Rental Assistance program.
Memphis and Shelby County are now accepting applications for residents who have been impacted by the pandemic and are in need of rental or utility assistance.
If you live in a rental property and need help, you can apply at the link below or visit home901.org for more information.
Only complete applications will be considered for assistance. Applications require the following information:
- Proof of income for all earners in your household
- Proof of COVID-19 hardship (if you have experienced any)
- A copy of your lease and any late payment or eviction papers for rental assistance
- A copy of your utility bill if you are requesting utility assistance
The program requires landlords with participating tenants to also provide certain information. Landlords who are planning to accept payments from the program should apply here:
Funding for the program expires on December 31, 2021.
