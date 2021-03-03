High pressure in control for now

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the mid 30s to near 40.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a calm wind and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloudy with a light east wind and lows in the mid to upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, high temperatures in the upper 50s, and overnight lows in the upper 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and lows in the lower 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the upper 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
