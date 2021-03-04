1 injured after shooting at Cordova apartment complex near Shelby Farms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Cordova.
Police were called to the scene early Thursday morning. Officials said the shooting happened at “The View at Shelby Farms” apartments.
The complex is near North Germantown Parkway and Walnut Grove - right by Shelby Farms Park.
The Memphis Fire Department told us one person was rushed to the hospital. The condition of the person shot is unknown at the time.
It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on this investigation.
