MPD: Two pedestrians hit in deadly crash on Jackson Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were hit, in a hit-and-run crash in Northeast Memphis Monday night, killing one of the victims.
It happened on Jackson Avenue near Brighton Road.
Officers confirm one pedestrian died at the scene and another person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
We’re told they were trying to get across Jackson Avenue without using a crosswalk.
The driver was last seen in a newer model, white SUV.
If you have any information, call Memphis Police Department at 901-636-3000.
