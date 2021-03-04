No proof of medical condition needed at appointment for phase 1c vaccines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A surge in production from both Pfizer and Moderna will help equip the City of Memphis to be able to administer more shots as demand grows in the next vaccination phase.
“What we will be requiring in the system when you schedule an appointment members of the public will have to attest they meet the conditions of this phase,” Memphis Fire Director Gina Sweat said.
The City of Memphis is aiming to administer more than 30,000 doses next week.
For now, the county will not be administering any Johnson and Johnson single dose shots.
“We will not be receiving large quantities of Johnson and Johnson for at least two weeks,” Sweat said.
This week more vaccine administration will happen as more than a dozen Walgreens sites in Shelby County will start giving shots on Friday.
Those shots do not come out of the county’s weekly allocation, but directly from the federal government.
Health officials said nearly a year to the day since the first confirmed COVID-19 case was announced in Shelby County, we have completed 16 percent of the community’s vaccination process.
“We have mounted an effective response as a community. I have no doubt we will succeed with the vaccine campaign as well as a community,” Shelby County Health Department Deputy Director David Sweat said.
But throwing a hurdle in the vaccine distribution process are no shows.
The City of Memphis is saying about 10 percent of people are not showing up to their appointments.
That’s a problem as the city is trying to be as precise as it can with this vaccine distribution.
“The big thing we need from the public, especially when we get a new system, is if you’ve made an appointment and you’re not going to keep it, cancel it,” Director Gina Sweat said. “It gives another spot to another member of the community.”
Sweat, one of the city officials directly accountable for vaccine distribution, said some of the no shows may have been people confused about their rescheduled appointments following last month’s winter weather, and went online to make multiple appointments.
No matter the reason no shows throw a wrench in the main method to successfully distribute vaccines.
“The only way to manage the vaccine distribution process is to be able to predict and control how much vaccine we need to have thawed and ready,” Director Gina Sweat said.
Mayor Jim Strickland said Tuesday unusually high no shows were part of the reason hundreds of soon to expire vaccine doses were able to be given to anyone at the Appling vaccination site.
Still, on Wednesday about 600 people did not show up to their appointments.
Nearly half of the county’s residents 75 and older and a third of those 65-74 have gotten the vaccine. While progress is being made to get more people vaccinated, the pandemic is not over.
“This month we have Easter and we have Spring Break,” Deputy Director David Sweat said. “We know there are plenty of opportunities for human behavior to reenergize the epidemic and that’s something we do not need.”
The City of Memphis said it will switch from sign-up genius to a new system by mid-march.
They hope that will be more streamlined and robust and can cut down on any confusion that may cause no shows.
To view appointments visit here.
