Rhodes College president stepping down, obtains new leadership role

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The president of Rhodes College will soon step down. According to a newsletter sent to Rhodes alumni, President Marjorie Hass will step down in mid-August.
She will become President of the Council of Independent College in Washington D.C. This council has a membership of 765 independent and universities, according to Rhodes.
Hass was the leader of Rhodes College for the last four years. The Rhodes College Board of Trustees is assembling a search committee and has contracted Storbeck Search to help identify a suitable candidate to become the 21st president of Rhodes College.
Officials said they have already begun their search. An update on the search process will be given in mid-April.
