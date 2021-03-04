ServiceMaster Brands moving headquarters out of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based ServiceMaster Brands is leaving the Bluff City.
The Memphis Business Journal reports the company is relocating its headquarters to Atlanta and job cuts are on the way.
ServiceMaster Brands sold for $1.5 billion last year. It is now owned by private equity company Roark Capital.
MBJ reports some employee swill relocate to Atlanta while others work remotely in Memphis, but job losses could top 50, according to their sources. Layoffs are expected by the end of the year.
Read more from Memphis Business Journal.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.