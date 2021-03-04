Shelby Co. Health Dept. plans COVID-19 testing event for LatinX community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby Co. Health Department is working with the Church of Ascension to offer free COVID-19 testing for the LatinX community.
Free testing is available to anyone age five and older while testing supplies last. Spanish interpretation will be available throughout the testing event.
According to the health department, each person tested will be asked to provide an address and two telephone numbers, so that they can be contacted within two to three days with the test results.
Testing will also be available to those who are asymptomatic and those who have symptoms. Pre-registration is not required.
SCHD added no personal information will be shared with government agencies outside the Shelby Co. Health Department.
The testing will be on March 6, starting at 10:00 am and ending at 1:00 pm at the Church of Ascension inside the gymnasium, located at 3680 Ramill Rd., Memphis, TN.
For more information, click here, or call 901-222-MASK.
