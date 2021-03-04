Shelby Co. Schools hosts school supply drive for students today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Back to school shopping - in March. Thousands of Shelby County Schools students are returning to the classroom, and they need supplies.
It’s been a year since SCS students were had to pack up their backpacks and learn inside a classroom, and some students need new learning supplies.
The district hopes to help them get what they need during their back-to-school drive which kicks off at 8:00 am Thursday.
Some of the items they may need include pencils, notebooks, folders pens, and colored pencils.
Students will also continue to use Microsoft Teams in the classroom for their lessons. They may also need laptop cases or bags.
Other items include hand sanitizer, face masks, and refillable water bottles.
They’re also asking for uniforms which include white polo style shirts, and black, blue, and khaki pants.
People can also support online through the district’s Cash App, their school seed account, or their Amazon wish list.
On Monday, elementary school students returned to class. This coming Monday, sixth through 12th graders return to the classroom.
SCS said about 30 percent of students decided to return to the classroom instead of learning from home.
The back-to-school supply drive will take place at the SCS Board of Education, located at 160 S Hollywood St. It will be going on from 8:00 am until 4:00 this afternoon.
