Sunny & dry today, but clouds move in tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a clear and cold morning with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. It will be warm and sunny this afternoon with high temperatures around 70 degrees. Clouds will gradually move in this evening and low temperatures will be in the upper 40s.
TODAY: Sunny. High: 70 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 47 degrees. Winds: East at 5 mph.
FRIDAY: As a weak cold front moves through on Friday, it will be more cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 50s. A stray shower will be possible in the afternoon, but most of the area will remain dry. Low temperatures will dip into the 30s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: It will be a beautiful weekend with sunshine both days. High temperatures will be close to 60 degrees on Saturday and in the lower 60s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: We will kick off the week sunny and dry with above average temperatures. A stray shower will be possible Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Monday and around 70 degrees Tuesday. Even with more clouds Wednesday, high temperatures will still be in the upper 60s.
