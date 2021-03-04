Sunshine will give way to clouds to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and mild the rest of the afternoon with highs around 70. Winds will be light.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. High temperatures will in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will linger early Friday night with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
WEEKEND: The weekend is shaping up to be a nice one with sunshine and dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday with low temperatures in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be dry and mild with highs in the 60s to near 70 and lows in the 40s. A few showers could arrive late week but timing is still a big question. Temperatures will remain in the 60s through Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
