Sunshine will give way to clouds to end the week

By Spencer Denton | March 4, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 12:46 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and mild the rest of the afternoon with highs around 70. Winds will be light.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. High temperatures will in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds will linger early Friday night with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEEKEND: The weekend is shaping up to be a nice one with sunshine and dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday with low temperatures in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be dry and mild with highs in the 60s to near 70 and lows in the 40s. A few showers could arrive late week but timing is still a big question. Temperatures will remain in the 60s through Friday.

