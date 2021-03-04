Tunica County Officials searching for missing teen girl

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
On Wednesday, March 3, Fantasia Velez was last seen in Tunica County, according to police.
Velez has black hair, brown eyes, is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs exactly 230 pounds, police reported.
Police said she was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, grey basketball shorts, and red and black checkered board house shoes with the phrase “little bear” on them.
Velez has a skull with a rose tattoo on her hand, a cross behind her ear and her birthday in Old English letter font on her left hand.
Authorities believe she is being transported to Indiana by a non-custodial relative.
If anyone has any information on Fantasia Velez’s whereabouts, please contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or call CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.
