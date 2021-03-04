Two dead in Cordova apartment, MPD calling it a murder-suicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday morning Memphis police responded to a shooting in Cordova at the View at Shelby Farms apartment complex.
When officers arrived to the scene they found two victims inside the residence.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have classified this as a murder-suicide.
Residents that live in the complex told WMC Action News 5 they heard about four gunshots fired around four in the morning.
The family of one of the victims was at the scene and said the two were a married couple.
“The amount of domestic violence that has happened has definitely taken a shift,” said Phillis Lewis, president of Memphis Shelby County Domestic Sexual Violence Council.
Lewis said the pandemic has exacerbated the situation.
“In 2019 we had roughly about a little bit close to 1,900 aggravated assaults, but in 2020 we had close to almost 2,200,” said Lewis.
Lewis said on average the county receives 15,000 domestic violence calls a year and believes numbers went up during the pandemic because people were asked to shelter in place.
“During this time the same resources are available it’s just that there is a lack of funding funneled into those resources,” he said.
Lewis said the pandemic exposed the issue in maintaining these resources.
“If you’re able to donate like non-perishable food items, clothing diapers, car seats things like that,” said Lewis.
As the pandemic continues, Lewis wants to be sure victims know the resources are still out there.
Below is a list of a few organizations that offer help for domestic violence victims.
Lewis said it’s also important to get the attention of city and county leaders as well as legislators to gear more funding towards helping domestic violence victims.
Regarding the two lives lost Thursday morning in Cordova, police are still waiting to release their identities.
