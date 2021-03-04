Woman found dead in Dollar General parking lot in Tipton Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities in Tipton County are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of the Dollar General store on Highway 14 at Atoka-Idaville Road.

Deputies say a woman was found lying in the parking lot around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities have not released her name or how she may have died.

Investigators say they’re looking for the driver of a grey Nissan Frontier seen leaving the area around that time.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-3300.

