Al Green gets COVID-19 vaccine at Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Singer Al Green got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis on Thursday.
Greene, 74, is best known for his songs in the early 1970s “Let’s Stay Together”, “Love and Happiness”, and “Tired of Being Alone”.
Rev. Albert Leornes Greene is currently the pastor at Full Gospel Tabernacle in Memphis. According to St. Francis Hospital, Greene is a strong advocate of everyone getting vaccinated when they can - especially the African American community.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.