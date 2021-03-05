Best Life: The genes of mental illness, inside the mind of an American family

TELLURIDE, Colo. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Hearing voices, paranoia, irrational and angry thoughts, these are just some of the symptoms people with schizophrenia deal with. More than 2.6 million Americans are living with it right now. There is no cure and treatment involves medication and therapy, but more than 40 percent of people living do not seek help. There are many questions as to what causes it. Ivanhoe talked to one woman whose family is speaking out about their lifelong journey through mental illness and how they’re helping researchers get to the root of the problem.